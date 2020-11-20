SIU urges students to get a COVID-19 test before return home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Thousands of COVID-19 cases have been linked to college campuses and college students may be more likely to bring the COVID-19 virus back home.
Universities and colleges are now urging students to get a COVID-19 test before returning home for the holiday to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Our students took it very seriously, and we were able to be a good community partner by doing that,” said Southern Illinois University Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Lori Stettler.
Stettler said their campus offered COVID testing prior to their break, to any student that was symptomatic or asymptomatic and was happy with the results.
“We saw twice as many students get tested on campus this week prior to leaving for break than we did in the weeks previous,” said Stettler.
Students on campus understand the need for testing, and for some, it’s either get a test or don’t come home.
“Before I go back home it is required of my family to get a COVID Test,” said Eyaan Mahone.
“If I was going home around my grandmother, I would have got tested. I would hope if you feel sick you wouldn’t come home,” said Brittanie Coffie.
Stettler said she believes the guidelines set on campus will be easy for students to continue to follow.
“We think we armed them well to go home and be good community citizens within their communities back home,” said Stettler.
Stettler explained Southern Illinois University plans to have COVID-19 testing ready for students moving back in to resident halls in late January.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.