S7HD reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Alexander County has eight new cases, Hardin County has four, Johnson County has 20 new cases, Massac County has 36 new cases, Pope County has one new case, Pulaski County has 11, and Union County has 29 new cases.
Southern Seven reports 28 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 47 new recoveries.
There have been a total of 2,838.
