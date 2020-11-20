New COVID-19 restrictions in effect in Ill., Ky.

The new restrictions went into effect just after midnight on Friday, November 20.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tier 3 mitigations, just short of a stay at home order.
The new guidance applies to the following settings and industries:
- Retail: Operate at no more than 25% capacity, Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity
- Personal Car Services: Operate at lesser of 25 clients or 25% capacity
- Health and Fitness Centers: Operate at no more than 25% capacity, No indoor group classes, Reservations required
- Hotels: Room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only, Event and meeting space closed
- Manufacturing: Only manufacturing staff and key personnel allowed in facilities. Non-production employees must work remotely.
- Bars and Restaurants: All bars and restaurants close at 11p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day, No indoor service
- Meetings and Social Events: Limit in home gatherings to household members, Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents
- Offices: All employees who can work remotely should work remotely
- Organized Group Recreational Activities: Pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports
- Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions: Gaming and casinos close, Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers close
Additional specifics for each setting and industry can be found here.
School districts and officials should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level.
Gov. Pritzker said if the new mitigations are not followed and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, another stay-at-home order could be issued.
Also on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced new restrictions for Kentucky would begin on Friday through Sunday, December 13.
The new guidance applies to the following settings and industries:
- Restaurants and bars: Closed to indoor dining
- Indoor social gatherings: Limited to current household, plus one other household, eight people or less
- Indoor venues, event spaces, theaters: No more than 25 people per room which includes funerals and weddings
- Gyms, fitness centers and pools: 33% occupancy, group classes banned
- Professional services: Office-based businesses limited to 33% of employees; all employees who are able to work from home must do so; all businesses that can close to the public must do so
- Schools: All public and private schools (K-12) cease in person instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 23; Middle and high schools remain remote until Jan. 4, elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is in the Red Zone
Full guidance for schools can be found here and full guidance for setting and industries can be found here.
