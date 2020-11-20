6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 19.
The following new patients are: one woman in her 20s, three men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s
The health department said a total of 340 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including four deaths.
Currently, six COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 52 patients are isolating at home and 278 have recovered.
The Hamilton County Health Department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
