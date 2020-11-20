149 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, November 20. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | November 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:57 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 20.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,002 with 3,591 recoveries and 63 deaths.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County is 102 total, 227 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County long-term care facilities on Friday, November 20. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a Public Health Advisory on Thursday.

According to the health center, the county’s current seven-day positivity rate is 26.7 percent, and the seven-day case rate per 100K is 589.6. Therefore, Cape Girardeau County falls into Category 1: Extreme Risk.

