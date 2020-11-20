149 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 20.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,002 with 3,591 recoveries and 63 deaths.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County is 102 total, 227 recoveries and 42 deaths.
Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a Public Health Advisory on Thursday.
According to the health center, the county’s current seven-day positivity rate is 26.7 percent, and the seven-day case rate per 100K is 589.6. Therefore, Cape Girardeau County falls into Category 1: Extreme Risk.
