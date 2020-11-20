Murray State University to hold virtual ceremony for all 2020 graduates

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will hold their 2020 fall commencement ceremony virtually at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21.
The ceremony will also recognize the 2020 spring and summer graduates.
The virtual commencement will include formal remarks, student speeches and sharable digital slides honoring each graduate.
Murray State said the decision to hold the ceremony online was for safety reasons.
2020 graduates will can choose to participate in an in-person ceremony when the university resumes traditional ceremonies.
To view Saturday’s ceremony, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.