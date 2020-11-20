Mild Morning Temperatures!

Another mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloud cover will start to increase to day especially in the northern half of the Heartland. Partly cloudy north to mostly sunny skies south will be our sky conditions. We mainly look dry but an isolated shower can occur during the late afternoon in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri.
Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front pushes further south. Scattered showers are more likely now on Saturday. A few moderate showers will be in our northern counties late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday is also looking to be a cloudy and wet day. No severe weather is expected. It will be cool though with temperatures in the 50s.
Next week more rain is in the forecast, but Thanksgiving is looking to be dry.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.