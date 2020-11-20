Louisville says goodbye to ‘The Golden Boy’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former NFL great and champion for the City of Louisville has been laid to rest.
The funeral for Paul Hornung, who died Nov. 13 at the age of 84, was attended by friends and family as fans were invited to watch virtually.
“Paul was known for saying he lived life on a scholarship; full ride,” said Brian Haehl, a Hornung family friend. “What a ride it was. Now comes the time in which we say goodbye.”
In recent years, Hornung struggled with health issues, but as Father Tom Gentile pointed out, those issues no longer exist. Hornung’s life on earth, full of love an compassion, has surely earned him that.
“The hands of God are ready for those who are just,” said Father Gentile, “If we can’t have him here, where else would you want him?”
Hornung, who is both and college football and NFL Hall of Famer, was an all-round athlete with hard-earned accolades. But Hornung will be remembered not just for what he accomplished for himself, but what he did for others and for the city he called home.
“Paul never forgot, and in fact never left Louisville Kentucky,” Haehl said, “and all the valuable lessons he learned, he put the good use back in Louisville.”
Still, Paul Hornung has not left Louisville. What’s left is now a legacy. It’s a legacy of not only athletics, but lending a helping hand to anyone, like those in the athletic and education program at the West End School.
“He didn’t know those people, never did know them, never will know them,” said Father Gentile, “but that’s a good son of God. You do what’s right because it’s the right thing to do.”
