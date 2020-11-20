Jackson assisted living home prepares for a COVID-19-safe Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - At one assisted living home in Jackson, staff members are still trying to make the holiday special for its residents, even though Thanksgiving will look different this year.
“Last year they let us invite some family members and that was great but obviously we can’t do that this year,” said a resident, Jeanette Wichern.
She said she’s still looking forward to spending the holiday at the Villas of Jackson, even though she can’t spend it with her family.
“We’re going to have the regular Thanksgiving meal and we have each other here. We have a good staff and good residents and you can have fun, we have fun, we have a good time,” Wichern said.
The staff has lots of activities planned to keep the residents busy this holiday season and some are already in the holiday spirit.
“We just put up all our Christmas decorations this morning so it’s great,” she said.
Wichern also said she tries to help other residents who are struggling during this challenging year.
“There’s some that are a little more depressed than others about it,” she said.
“But we’re very fortunate a lot of the other residents will kind of take them under their wing and you know reassure them and things like that,” Nursing Director, Rhonda Gray said.
Gray said it helps when residents can still visit family in person.
“As long as we’re COVID negative, we are scheduling visits in the library and we have the luxury of a lot of our apartments being outside apartments so a lot of them just do window visits and will get on the phone and talk to their loved ones, kind of through the windows,” Gray said.
Wichern said the staff helps make The Villas of Jackson feel like home.
“Don’t worry about us cause we’ll be okay, we’ll be okay right here,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.