Ja Morant meets ‘Ja Raffe’ at the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Ja Morant, met the newest addition to the Memphis Zoo that was named after him.
Ja Morant met ‘Ja Raffe’ Friday morning. The Memphis Grizzlies tweeted video of the ‘link-up.’
To celebrate Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant winning NBA Rookie of the Year, the Memphis Zoo named the calf Ja Raffe. The baby boy’s parents welcomed Ja Raffe on November 10.
This birth brings the Memphis Zoo herd up to seven. This birth is also exciting because it will be the first time the calf’s sister, 18-month-old Ally, will be meeting a new baby.
If you try to visit the baby giraffe on exhibit, the Memphis Zoo said he will most likely be resting or coming from the barn.
