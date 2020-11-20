Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,012 new COVID-19 cases and 126 additional deaths on Friday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following are in southern Illinois: a man in his 90s in Franklin County and a woman in her 80s from Randolph County.
As of Friday, there are 6,111 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Illinois. Of these patients, 1,196 are in the ICU and 604 are on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 13-19 is 13.4 percent.
A total of 634,395 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 11,304 deaths.
Currently, 9,588,698 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
