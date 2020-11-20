First Alert: Mild fall day

(KFVS) - Today will mild and less breezy, but clouds will start to move into parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
An isolated shower is possible by late afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
Scattered showers are likely on Saturday.
Showers are expected for the entire Heartland on Sunday.
No severe weather is expected, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s.
More rain is in the forecast next week.
