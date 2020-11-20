First Alert Friday Forecast

Today will be our last dry, mild day for a bit as the pattern turns cooler and wetter for the weekend. A cold front to our north will sag south into the area by Saturday and meet up with moisture coming in from the southwest. The result will be a cool and at least partially wet weekend. Rain chances ease in from the north later tonight and gradually increase Saturday into Saturday night….pushing off to the east by Sunday afternoon. There may be some partial clearing by late Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s.