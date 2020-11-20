Egyptian Health Department reports 48 new cases of COVID-19

November 20, 2020

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 48 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, White County has 17 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,097 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.

White County has had a total of 552 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 199 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

