Egyptian Health Department reports 48 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 48 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, White County has 17 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,097 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
White County has had a total of 552 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 199 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
