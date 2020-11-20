Catapult Creative House hosts student art exhibition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catapult Creative House is hosting a collaborative student exhibition, Smorgasbord: An Art Collaboration.
The exhibition opened Friday, Nov. 20, and will remain open until Jan. 31.
The artworks include photos, sculptures, digital artworks, ceramics, and paintings.
The show is a project lead by Professor Chris Wubbena for a Professional Practices class.
The student artists include Vanessa Adelman, Jessica Cagle, Michael Copeland, Katie Dains, Anna Estes, Cora Feldmann, Luke Hoffman, Ryan Nevill, Paige Pendleton, Ashley RK Smith, and Bella Szabo.
At the opening reception, Ryan Nevill, Cora Feldmann, Anna Estes, and Bella Szabo spoke about their works and answered questions.
A second opening reception will be held during Cape Girardeau’s First Friday on Dec 4.
Catapult Creative House is located at 612 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.