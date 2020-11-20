Cape County Park Holiday Of Lights to go on

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Park Board has announced that the Cape County Park drive-through Holiday of Lights will go on as planned.
Park Superintendent Bryan Sander said, “The reservations for display spots have already been strong from area businesses and individuals.”
The cost to reserve a spot at the park for a Holiday display remains at $100.
“Many repeat sponsors sign up early to make sure they get their typical spot, but there are many good locations available,” said Sander.
Participants are expected to have their displays up by November 25.
Proceeds support the park development fund for future projects.
The Holiday of Lights begins the day after Thanksgiving and continues until January 1.
“This year is more important than ever,” says County Park Board Chairman Joey Keys. “Coronavirus has altered many plans for holiday events, and the holiday drive-through display is the perfect way for families to enjoy some holiday cheer in the comfort of their car.”
The Holiday of Lights display is featured at the Cape County North Park near the Missouri Conservation Department.
For more information on how you or your business can reserve a spot in the Holiday of Lights, visit https://www.capecounty.us/Park-Department/HolidayLights.aspx.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.