Baptist Urgent Care to provide COVID-19 testing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Baptist Urgent Care, located on the hospital campus, will provide COVID-19 testing seven days a week.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Urgent Care patients must wait in their car until time for their appointment.
If an Urgent Care provider thinks you need a higher level of care, they will transfer you to the Emergency department.
KentuckyCare offers testing at locations in Paducah, Barlow, Bardwell, Mayfield and Murray.
The Purchase District Health Department also has testing sites located throughout the region.
Register online at www.purchasehealth.org.
Testing sites include:
- Nov. 23 and Nov 24: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah.
- Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to noon, McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah.
- Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hickman County Health Department, 370 S. Washington St., Clinton
- Dec. 2: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fulton County Health Clinic, 350 Browder St., Fulton.
- Dec. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fulton County Health Clinic, 402 Troy Ave., Hickman.
- Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah.
- Dec. 7 and Dec. 8: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ballard County Health Department, 198 Bluegrass Dr., La Center.
- Dec. 9 and Dec. 10: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 Hwy. 51 North, Bardwell.
