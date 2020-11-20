Auditor Galloway releases statement on charges filed against former Parma officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a statement in regards to the charges filed against three former Parma City officials.
In the summer of 2020, an audit found that from April 14, 2015 through April 16, 2019, at least $115,582 was taken fraudulently from the city.
The fraud included payroll overpayments and/or improper payments to the mayor, the city clerk, and to city officials and others who were related to the mayor or the city clerk.
