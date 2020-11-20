Auditor Galloway releases statement on charges filed against former Parma officials

Auditor Galloway releases statement on charges filed against former Parma officials
Money Generic AP 6-15-2020 (Source: AP Images)
By Ashley Smith | November 20, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:36 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a statement in regards to the charges filed against three former Parma City officials.

In the summer of 2020, an audit found that from April 14, 2015 through April 16, 2019, at least $115,582 was taken fraudulently from the city.

The fraud included payroll overpayments and/or improper payments to the mayor, the city clerk, and to city officials and others who were related to the mayor or the city clerk.

“My audit this summer detailed a pattern of fraud that cost the citizens of Parma more than $115,000. Taxpayers deserve justice. I appreciate the work of state and local law enforcement and the response of Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson in light of that audit. My office stands ready to assist as these cases proceed.”
State Auditor Nicole Galloway

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.