Another record-high with 3,825 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth saw another day of record-high new cases of COVID-19.
“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.”
New requirements in the state began on Friday, November 20. They impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools.
“That’s why starting at 5 p.m. today, we’ve got new restrictions in place to help us slow down this speeding train and prevent avoidable death,” he said. “Remember, your decisions are going to be what determines how many people live or die. Do your part.”
Kentucky cases
On Friday, November 20, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,825 new cases, including 20 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in western Kentucky: an 82-year-old man from Hardin County and a 93-year-old woman from Marshall County.
This brings the total number of cases to 152,206, including 1,762 deaths and 25,728 recoveries.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.15 percent.
As of Friday, 1,544 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 366 were in the ICU and 188 were on a ventilator.
A total of 2,551,187 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
