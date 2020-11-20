Ameren Mo. resumes Smart Energy Plan Project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri is now working on another smart energy plan this year.
The viaduct 74 project is to provide improved reliability for area residents.
“We all need energy to run our homes, and to run our businesses,” Missouri House Representative Kathy Swan said.
Swan said they are always looking at ways to provide efficient and effective energy to Missourians. “And this certainly represents, not only that, but it also represents their commitment to maintain a system that’s already here.”
On the south end of town, from the Ameren Missouri substation all the way down to the quarry, workers will be installing new poles and overhead wires to improve service and reliability to its customers.
“We’re putting in bigger stronger poles, larger conductors and some composite poles we’re moving the line out from the flood zone,” Southeast Missouri Regional Director Russell Burger said.
Burger said the new system will provide better access for the workers in case of an emergency. “This is going to provide for a more reliable system, for the downtown area of Cape Girardeau. It’s going to serve 3400 Missouri businesses and residential homes. "
Fully equipped with the latest energy technology.
“We’re putting smart switches in on this line. And the smart switches, they detect power outages a lot more quickly. And also, they reroute power and restore power to our customers rapidly,” said Burger.
The $1.3 million Viaduct 74 Smart Energy Plan project is slated to be completed by the end of December 2020.
