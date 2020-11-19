15-year-old Ballard Co., Ky. girl dies from COVID-19

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 15 year old who battled Leukemia and won became Ballard County’s second COVID-19 death.
In a Facebook post on the Ballard County Emergency Management page, Director Travis Holder said Alexa Rose Veit was the county’s second death from COVID-19.
He said she was described as a “social butterfly” with zero filter and an infectious smile.
A freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, Alexa was a member of the choir, an active member of her church youth group and enjoyed time with family and friends.
In July 2019, she was diagnosed with Leukemia and on August 27, 2019, Alexa was considered to be in remission.
In the post, Holder said Alexa was at school on October 26 and wasn’t feeling well so her mother came to get her and took her to have a routine COVID-19 test due to having a procedure in the coming days. The next day, while awaiting the results, Alexa’s mother also started feeling bad and got tested for COVID-19. He said soon it was determined they both had COVID-19.
Shortly after the diagnosis, Alexa’s mother was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.
During this time, Holder said Alexa’s grandparents were also diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized.
He said Alexa was showing mild symptoms, but as the says went on she started feeling worse and was eventually hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the development of pneumonia. Alexa was immediately flown to Nashville. Her sister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was by her side.
Holder said Alexa’s health continued to decline and she was eventually placed on a ventilator.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Alexa’s mother was released from the hospital in Paducah and went to Nashville to be with Alexa. On Sunday, Nov. 15, Alexa died.
“Tonight, as I report to you the 2nd COVID-19 death in Ballard County and the first school aged child in the Commonwealth, I ask you to think about your family and your neighbors,” Holder said in the Facebook post. “I ask you even though you may not like masks or think that they don’t work to wear one. Wear it out of respect for your fellow Ballard Countians that can’t take the risk of catching this virus.”
