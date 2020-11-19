What you need to know Nov. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, November 19.
Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions will increase the risk for fire danger in the Heartland today.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for most of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fires that start will likely spread rapidly.
This afternoon will also be sunny and warm in the middle to upper 60s.
Friday will also be warm, but the winds will not be as strong.
Clouds will begin to increase later in the evening.
A front will stall across our northern counties on Saturday which will bring rain.
Southern regions will remain dry.
Showers are expected for the entire Heartland on Sunday.
- Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race.
- A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.
- Two COVID-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists caution it’s critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other candidates in the U.S. and around the world.
- Gov. Andy Beshear is issuing new restrictions for Kentucky due to stop the further spread of COVID-19.
- With deer hunting season officially underway across wooded areas in Missouri and Illinois, authorities are stressing safety for hunters.
- SIH, in Carbondale and Herrin, is seeing a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Small businesses across the Heartland are gearing up for this holiday season.
- The “Great Pumpkin” never showed on broadcast television this year, but after a deal with PBS, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air.
- Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has reversed the COVID-related cancellation of an annual wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery next month.
- Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.
