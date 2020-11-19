Warm and Breezy Today!

Mild temperatures take over this morning that will range form the low 40s to the low 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies today, but the big factor will be the gusty southerly winds. Strong winds begin this morning and will pick up in strength through the day. Gusts may be between 30-40 mph at times with sustained winds between 15-25 mph. This will cause light objects outside to move, difficulty driving east/west, and increase fire hazards today. High temperatures will be a lot warmer in the upper 60s.