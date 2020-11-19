U.S. 60/62 bridge to close for repairs

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. 60/62 bridge that connects Mississippi County, Missouri and Alexander County, Illinois over the Mississippi River will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, November 30.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews will be making pier repairs and temporary shoring which requires the bridge to be closed to traffic.
Work is expected to be completed by December 31.
Message boards will be in place to detour drivers along alternate routes, such as U.S. 62 West, Interstate 57 and Ill. Route 3.
