Toys for Tots sees increase in need for Christmas gifts this year

This year, Toys for Tots will host a drive-thru toy drop in front of the empty building at 201 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Toy donors can pull up, honk and a volunteer will help unload donations from the trunk for a zero contact drop-off. The drive-thru will be open starting November 30 from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. on weekdays and will last through December 18.