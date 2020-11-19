S7HD reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Alexander County has four new cases, Hardin County also has four new cases, Johnson County has 13 new cases, Massac County has 20 new cases, Pope County has one new case, Pulaski has 10 new cases, and Union has 24 new cases.
There has been a total of 2,729 cases in the region, with 1,185 currently active.
18 people have newly recovered, and 28 people have died.
