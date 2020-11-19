SEMO Food bank prepares for the Holiday Season

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -A local food pantry says Thanksgiving will be different this year, but it’s still doing every thing it can to make sure people have a meal for the holiday.
Camille Peters with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank said typically, for the holidays, you would see a lot of volunteers.
“This time of year, people really want to volunteer. This is the time of year that it’s on people heart to do good and they’re not able to do that,” Peters said.
Because of COVID-19, volunteers are not allowed, but with the help of the national guard they can still get food delivered to the food pantries.
“They have been with us probably since July or August, so they’ve picked up a lot of the slack since we haven’t had our volunteers our volunteers are the one’s packing our boxing,” she said.
Peters said this year they are gearing up to help more people. “We’re expecting an increase at our pantries throughout Missouri, we also been experiencing an increase at all of pantries and agencies due to COVID,” she said.
Right now, she said there are more people in need. “It’s more stressful. Job loss due to COVID, so I think people are probably struggling even more,” she said.
That’s why Peters wants more people to donate this year than ever.
“We’re always looking for donations because it doesn’t stop, we still need to feed people when there’s a pandemic, when there’s holiday,” she said.
