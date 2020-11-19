Scott Co. Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths, 31 new positive cases of COVID-19

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, and four additional deaths on Thursday, November 19.
The department also reported 32 people who have recovered from the virus.
The total number of positive cases in the county was 2,367 with 668 active, 1,660 recovered and 39 deaths.
They said with the significant number of cases coming in, there will be a delay in completing case investigations. They ask that the public be patient as they try to call the people who tested positive and field multiple other calls.
