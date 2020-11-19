Paducah city facilities closed due to COVID-19

“The spread of the coronavirus is rampant in Kentucky and across the United States. This is a public health crisis, and we can’t relax our efforts to protect each other. I’m thrilled when I hear the news of the effectiveness of the vaccines that are in their trial phases, but until we have a vaccine that is distributed widely, let’s strengthen our resolve and focus on the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “Over the past few months, the City’s team of employees has worked to maintain our service delivery, hold virtual meetings, and make sure that citizens are at the forefront. We are continuing to provide our services, but instead of coming to our facilities, please call, email, or use online options. Customer experience is one of our core values, and we are here to make sure that even in a pandemic, we are providing an excellent delivery of services.”