Paducah city facilities closed due to COVID-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is closing their facilities, including City Hall, from November 20, until at least December 14, due to COVID-19.
This closure is based on the directives in Kentucky’s Executive Order 2020-968.
City facilities include the lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices are closing to the public.
City services will continue.
Those needing to contact the City should use other means including phone, email, or online.
“The spread of the coronavirus is rampant in Kentucky and across the United States. This is a public health crisis, and we can’t relax our efforts to protect each other. I’m thrilled when I hear the news of the effectiveness of the vaccines that are in their trial phases, but until we have a vaccine that is distributed widely, let’s strengthen our resolve and focus on the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “Over the past few months, the City’s team of employees has worked to maintain our service delivery, hold virtual meetings, and make sure that citizens are at the forefront. We are continuing to provide our services, but instead of coming to our facilities, please call, email, or use online options. Customer experience is one of our core values, and we are here to make sure that even in a pandemic, we are providing an excellent delivery of services.”
Below are a few ways to contact City government:
- As a reminder, property tax payments are due November 30.
- For those who don’t want to mail the payment to the Finance Department, please use the drop-box on the front of the 5th Street side of City Hall to drop off your check or money order.
- The general information phone number for City government is 270-444-8800.
- During normal business hours, Customer Experience Representatives take calls and assist in reaching the appropriate department or service. After hours, please leave a message.
- If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
- Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building.
- Permits then will be emailed to the permit holder.
- Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, please send them digitally if possible.
- Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements:
- Engineering at 270-444-8511
- Planning at 270-8690
- Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527
