Orchard sees pecan crops early this year

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many crops took a bad hit this year from many showers of rain, followed by long dry spells but one crop has withstood the sporadic weather changes.
Penderosa Pecan’s orchard trees have been loaded more and earlier than normal. The family considers it a blessing because other orchards didn’t fare as well.
“I’m really not sure why God blessed us with an early crop but we know our customers are excited to have them early for Thanksgiving,” Andra Pendegraft said.
The 120-acre farm with 800 pecan trees have done their job this year in producing tons of pecans.
“It’s a full season,” she said. “We’ve got a great crop. The quality’s good and it’s in early.”
Here’s how it works: the trees are shaken and the pecans fall. The machinery then picks them all up. The pecans are then cracked and shelled, sorted, and sold.
In a normal year, customers usually get impatient with the pecans.
“They’re always calling and we’re telling them at Thanksgiving, ‘You’re going to need to wait just a little bit longer,’” she said.
This year, they’re singing a different tune and telling customers to come.
The family-owned-and-operated orchard has been in business for 48 years and they’ve never seen a pecan crop this early before.
