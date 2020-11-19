98 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 19.
The total number of cases was 4,853 with 3,573 total recoveries and 63 deaths.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 392 cases with 227 recoveries and 42 deaths.
According to the health center, there was a 14.5 percent increase in confirmed cases from the previous week, as well as a 53.8 percent increase in probable cases.
The percent of confirmed cases that have been hospitalized or are currently hospitalized in the county was also up 13.6 percent.
