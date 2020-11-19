Missouri man pushes to spread awareness and severity of COVID-19 after diagnosis

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Steele, Mo. man says he’s thankful to still be alive and now he wants to warn everyone about the severity of COVID-19.
“You really don’t appreciate your health until sickness comes,” Covid-19 survivor, Randy Stewart said.
Stewart says he was in good shape. He would jog or walk five to seven miles a day and not once did he think COVID could hit him as it did.
“The following day, I lost my taste and smell and that’s when I got tested immediately,” Stewart said.
Those results confirmed it all.
Stewart joined millions across the nation testing positive for COVID-19.
After 13 straight days with a fever, struggling to breathe and move, he went to an urgent care facility in Kennett.
“They checked my oxygen; they immediately called me an ambulance. They said you’re bad,” Stewart said.
He was taken to NEA Baptist in Jonesboro and checked into the ICU.
“All glass and you can see them wheel people by one by one” is how Stewart described the room he was in.
He was alone. No visitors. It was a physical and mental battle.
“I was at death’s door. It just happened that quick,” Stewart said.
But, with heavy antibiotics and close care from officials, he was able to return home.
However, he stayed on oxygen for another two weeks.
“It’s very real. People, all the time I see it on social media, all day long, and I can’t say I wasn’t one of those months ago questioning the severity, should we be shutting stuff down… should we… I have a new appreciation for it,” Stewart said.
Over 30 days out of work and 21 pounds lighter, Stewart says life is precious. One lung doctor even telling him he should be a spokesperson.
“I was finally able to see my CT scan, the results of that. First of all, it made me tear up. Second of all, he told me I am a walking miracle,” Stewart said. “The problem is with all of us is we think we have more time. And, COVID has proven to me that’s not the case.”
Now, a vaccine is on the horizon. Many are on the fence about it, but not Randy.
“Are you interested? Absolutely. They could give me two if they could. I cannot explain how I felt when I had that virus. It’s unlike any feeling. I don’t want to ever go through that again. Yes, I would take it. Absolutely,” Stewart said.
He says in those hard moments all he could think was his daughter, niece, and nephew.
He says if his story doesn’t get through to those questioning COVID-19, then they will never get it.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.