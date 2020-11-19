Meridian, Vienna High Schools hold event to honor veterans, raise awareness

“We’re here to recognize all the veterans and that’s the whole idea behind what both of those groups do,” said Ed Smith, volunteer and chairman of the Committee for the Veterans Honor Flight. “In one case, we’re taking live veterans to Washington, D.C. to show them what people have built for them to honor them in their memorials. And on the other case, with Honor Guard, we’re giving them last rites, showing them that we respected them for what they did, and they will be missed.”