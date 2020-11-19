Meridian, Vienna High Schools hold event to honor veterans, raise awareness

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Vienna High School and Meridian High School Student Councils and Media Services held a special event to honor veterans and to raise awareness about veteran programs.
The event was held at the Vienna High School at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19.
“We’re here to recognize all the veterans and that’s the whole idea behind what both of those groups do,” said Ed Smith, volunteer and chairman of the Committee for the Veterans Honor Flight. “In one case, we’re taking live veterans to Washington, D.C. to show them what people have built for them to honor them in their memorials. And on the other case, with Honor Guard, we’re giving them last rites, showing them that we respected them for what they did, and they will be missed.”
During the program, students from both high schools showed their gratitude for all veterans, current and past, the Southern Illinois Honor Guard and the Southern Illinois Honor Flight Program and their volunteers.
Guests at the event included veterans, a representative from Mounds National Cemetery and coordinator of Honor Flight.
Students also thanked faculty and staff members who have made activities possible during the pandemic, healthcare workers, utility workers and producers and distributors of food items, medicine and other supplies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.