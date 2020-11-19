3 men sought for not complying with Sex Offender Registry

By Marsha Heller | November 19, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 11:35 AM

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for three men who have failed to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

KSP is looking for Mikel Allen Hutchison, Allen Shane Williams and Anthony Lee Shelby.

Hutchison, 33 of Smithland, is believed to be in the Paducah area. KSP said he has failed to verify his address and has not lived at his registered residence for more than a year.

The whereabouts of Williams, 35 of Mayfield, is unknown, but KSP said it is possible he is in the Ballard County Area.

KSP said Shelby, 62 of Paducah, has failed to verify his address and has not lived at his registered residence for more than a year. His whereabouts are unknown.

A warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, a felony, has been issued for Hutchison, Williams and Shelby.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of each man is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

