I-55 traffic shifts for diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction to begin

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 traffic shifts for the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction will start as early as Friday, November 20.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, construction of the southbound I-55 bridge is nearing completion. Following the traffic shift, contractors will start work on the northbound I-55 bridge.
Weather permitting, the process of shifting traffic from northbound I-55 to southbound I-55 will start on Friday, Nov. 20. As traffic controls are set, the southbound traffic will be shifted to one southbound lane.
Once all traffic controls have been set, northbound traffic will be shifted during the week of Nov. 30.
All interstate ramps will be open to right turn movements only. Route 60/Kingshighway traffic will not be impacted.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.