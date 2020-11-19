Health, government leaders in McCracken Co. meet virtually to discuss coronavirus impact

McCracken Co., Ky. (KFVS) - Health and government leaders in McCracken County say cases have jumped in the past month and because of it, city buildings in Paducah will close its doors to the public beginning November 20 through December 14.
“This is a pleading and begging moment for this community and when you hear that we went from 8 hundred to two thousand in a month, that should be enough to send a signal to our community that its time to take this seriously,” Paducah Mayor, Brandi Harless said.
Community leaders also shared their concerns for the upcoming holiday season and said they encourage people to keep their health and other’s health a priority.
