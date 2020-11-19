More than 14K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Thurs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,612 new COVID-19 cases and 168 additional deaths on Thursday. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | November 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:43 PM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update.

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Illinois cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,612 new COVID-19 cases and 168 additional deaths on Thursday.

Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a woman in her 90s from Jackson County, a man in his 80s from Perry County, a man in his 80s from Randolph County, a man in his 80s from White County and a man in his 70s from Williamson County.

Currently there are 6,037 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Illinois. Of those, 1,192 patients were in the ICU and 587 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH is reporting a total of 621,383 cases, including 11,178 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Currently, 9,472,674 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois, click here.

As of Thursday, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 12-18 is 14.0 percent.

