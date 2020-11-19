3,649 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

“One of those challenges came in July of 2019, when Alexa was diagnosed with leukemia. This fall she was in remission on day 30 of a two-year treatment plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the week of Halloween this year, Alexa started feeling sick. She tested positive for COVID-19 and managed the first few days at home before being taken to the hospital. Those who knew Alexa asked we help raise awareness of how deadly this virus is and how important it is to follow the guidelines put in place.”