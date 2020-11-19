3,649 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.
On Thursday, the governor reported 112 red zone counties, the state’s highest positivity rate since May. Kentucky has experienced a 400 percent increase in positive cases over the past nine weeks.
Governor Beshear also talked about 15-year-old Alexa Rose Veit, from Ballard County, who died from COVID-19 on Nov. 15.
“One of those challenges came in July of 2019, when Alexa was diagnosed with leukemia. This fall she was in remission on day 30 of a two-year treatment plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the week of Halloween this year, Alexa started feeling sick. She tested positive for COVID-19 and managed the first few days at home before being taken to the hospital. Those who knew Alexa asked we help raise awareness of how deadly this virus is and how important it is to follow the guidelines put in place.”
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 3,649 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths on Thursday.
The newly reported deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Graves County and a 69-year-old woman from McCracken County.
This brought the total number of cases to 148,390, with 1,742 total deaths.
KDPH also reported a total of 25,437 recoveries.
As of Thursday, 1,550 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 358 were in the ICU and 199 were on the ventilator.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.18 percent.
Currently, a total of 2,519,768 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.
