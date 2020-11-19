First Alert: Red Flag Warning in effect due to fire danger, winds

(KFVS) - Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions will increase the risk for fire danger in the Heartland today.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for most of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fires that start will likely spread rapidly.
This afternoon will also be sunny and warm in the middle to upper 60s.
Friday will also be warm, but the winds will not be as strong.
Clouds will begin to increase later in the evening.
A front will stall across our northern counties on Saturday which will bring rain.
Southern regions will remain dry.
Showers are expected for the entire Heartland on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.