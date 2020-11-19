Fire danger continues this afternoon due to high winds

Strong winds will continue this afternoon. Southerly winds could gust higher than 40 mph in our northern counties. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The winds will back off a little after sunset, but it will still be breezy overnight. That will keep our lows mild for this time of year. Lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s. Friday will bring more clouds to the area, especially for parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. A few sprinkles could sneak into those areas by Friday evening.