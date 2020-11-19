Egyptian Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 52 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 20 new cases, Gallatin has two new cases, and White County has 30 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,070 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
White County has had a total of 536 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 197 lab-confirmed positives, including two deaths.
