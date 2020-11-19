Crews battled fire in Union Co., Ill.; one of several in Heartland as burn bans issued due to wind

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire on Nimmo Road Thursday afternoon in Union County.
A viewer sent us this video of a structure on fire earlier.
By 1 p.m., fire departments were putting out hot spots.
A packing shed, two walk-in coolers and two step vans were destroyed.
Property owner Judith Pedigo said she was outside when she first saw the smoke.
“When I come around the corner there, I could not believe the size and the viciousness, it just, viciousness, the strength of the fire,” she said.
She said she was thankful the fire didn’t make it to her house and that the firefighters were able to save some of her property.
“They got it under control, they saved my green houses, they saved Doug’s shop, my tree, yard,” she said.
Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman believed it started after the homeowners threw out their ashes from their wood burning fireplace.
“They thought they were extinguished, and they weren’t,” he said. “They put them out on their normal ash pile, the winds picked up and caught the underbrush on fire.”
Dammerman said on dry, high wind days it’s important to not burn and clean up anything that may reignite.
“Everything is very dry right now and with the winds we are having, it only takes a second and you got a large field fire going unintentionally,” he said. “That’s why I tell people do not burn, have any open flames out.”
Anna, Dongola and Jonesboro Fire Departments responded to the fire. The U.S. Forestry Service was also on the scene.
This fire was just one of several that broke out.
Several Heartland communities were under burn bans on Thursday because of the wind.
The Anna Fire Department said on Facebook their crews have been working since noon on fires around the Anna area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.