Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens, Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopened and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry was still temporarily closed on Thursday, November 19.
The services were halted around 9:30 a.m. due to high winds.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are running about 20 miles per hour with gusts of 25 miles per hour.
Winds are expected to remain high until about dark.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.