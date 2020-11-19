Carbondale Park Dist. commemorates 80 years with tree planting ceremony

Carbondale Park Dist. plants trees to celebrate 80th birthday
By Amber Ruch | November 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:51 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Park District held a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, November 18 to commemorate the organization’s 80th birthday.

Eight trees were planted, one for each decade of service in the Carbondale community.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to invite the public, but some friends and staff briefly gathered and celebrated.

The district said planting trees is a symbol of putting your roots down, as well as a symbol of future growth.

The eight saplings that were planted were native white oaks and pines.

They were planted in the front lawn of Hickory Ridge Lodge Administration Building at 1115 W. Sycamore.

“We hope that the Carbondale community will enjoy these trees and watch them grow,” said Kathy Renfro, Carbondale Park District director. “It’s always great to do good things outside and to be good stewards of public land.”

She hoped that people would drive by and watch the trees grow.

