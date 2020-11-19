Ameren Mo. to install utility poles in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Nov. 20, starting at 1 p.m., Ameren Missouri will be installing wooden and composite utility poles on South Sprigg St. between the water treatment plant and Buzzi Concrete.
This is part of Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan.
The engery company stated that it will improve energy reliability for 3400 Ameren Missouri customers in Cape Girardeau, and that the new line will increase energy system capacity to meet the community’s growing needs and stronger poles will better withstand severe weather.
The $1.3 million project is the main feed to the entire downtown Cape area.
It is slated to be completed by December 2020
