Lots of sunshine expected today, with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will really pick up on Thursday. The winds will bring in even warmer air, but they will also bring a fire danger with them. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph from the southwest. Please do not do any burning on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 40s, highs on Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 60s in most areas.