Small businesses gear up for holiday season

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Small businesses across the Heartland are gearing up for this holiday season.
We spoke with businesses in Uptown Jackson who are unpacking boxes of clothes, filling racks and putting the final touches on their store to in efforts to invite shoppers to shop.
Summers-Lane Boutique Co-Owner Heather Summers said it’s a long process in which they go to Los Angeles to buy their items for the remainder of the year.
Summers also mentioned that they are not waiting until Small Business Saturday for deals, so they can help with the crowds.
“Actually, we had our open Christmas house last Friday and Saturday,” Summers said. “Did it over two days this year. Something a little different really to just spread out the crowds as we need to in our pandemic we’re going through. Also, going to do that the next two weeks. Instead of just Black Friday, this week we are going to do Pink Friday.”
Summers isn’t the only one getting ready as we spoke with Teal Coyote’s store owner Barbi Baldwin who said they are excited about this holiday season as well.
Baldwin said she even started collecting consignments months ago to help bring new items in the store for this shopping season.
“We have new items out for Black Friday and the Shop Small Saturday,” Baldwin said. “We’ll do giveaways and some other promotions for those days too.”
Shop owners say this time of year is vital for them for sales as it helps them keep their doors open and compete with major retail stores.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.