S7HD reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Alexander County has three new cases, Hardin County has four, Johnson County has nine, Massac County has 23, Pope County has one, Pulaski County has five, Union County has 20 new COVID-19 cases.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 2,588 cases of COVID-19.
Southern Seven has confirmed 27 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Currently, there are 1,495 individuals from the region.
There are currently 1089 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 28 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
