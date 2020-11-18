S7HD to hold mobile COVID-19 testing in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has scheduled a free mobile COVID-19 testing event in Cairo.
The testing will be Saturday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Southern Seven’s Head Start location (4115 S. Sycamore Street, Bldg. B, Cairo, IL 62914).
The free nasal swab test is quick and easy, with results in as little as three days.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
The Illinois Department of Health and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting these events.
Since September, Southern Seven Health Department has held 11 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing a total of 770 people.
