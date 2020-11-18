SEMO season-opener vs. Missouri Baptist canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri’s women’s basketball season-opener against Missouri Baptist has been canceled.
SEMO was scheduled to host NAIA affiliate Missouri Baptist on Nov. 28, but the Spartans will not be able to make the trip to Cape Girardeau due to their COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.
The Redhawks are now slated to tip off their 2020-21 campaign at home against University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy on Dec. 1.
Start time is 6:30 p.m., CT at the Show Me Center.
